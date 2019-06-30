It's going to be an indie heavy month, plus a couple of stand-out releases from Ed Sheeran and Chance the Rapper, but it certainly feels like we're going to be basking in some more uplifting pop vibes this summer. Here are our seven most anticipated album releases for the month of July.

Ed Sheeran - No.6 Collaborations Project

(July 12)

Three solo albums and an EP box set down, Ed Sheeran is back with his first fully collaborative project. Uninspiring title aside, the record features collabs with Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Travis Scott, Eminem, 50 Cent, Cardi B, Young Thug, Bruno Mars and Stormzy among others. It's certainly the most exciting collaborative effort we've seen in a long time

Ed Sheeran - No.6 Collaborations Project

Bleached - Don't You Think You've Had Enough?

(July 12)

We've been fans of this all-girl punk rock outfit since 2013's Ride Your Heart, and now they are returning with a third album which is a strong departure from both that and second album Welcome the Worms. Don't You Think You've Had Enough? has much more of a pop edge with elements of funk and even acoustic notes. We cannot wait.

Bleached - Don't You Think You've Had Enough?

Chance The Rapper - Owbum

(July...)

We don't even have any album art for this one, that's how little we know about it. But it's the long-anticipated debut studio album of Chance the Rapper and so - after the success of his Grammy-winning streaming-only mixtape Coloring Book - he can afford to be a little mysterious. He's only released one single from it so far: Groceries featuring TisaKorean and Murda Beatz.

Freya Ridings - Freya Ridings

(July 19)

Another debut album comes from London singer-songwriter Freya Ridings, who first gained attention with her 2017 single Lost Without You. Earlier this year she released her You Mean the World to Me EP, and if that's anything to go by her self-titled studio album produced by Greg Kurstin will be a soaring success.

Freya Ridings - Freya Ridings

Mini Mansions - Guy Walks Into a Bar...

(July 26)

Following September's Works Every Time EP, we're eagerly awaited Mini Mansions' third full-length album wittily entitled Guy Walks Into a Bar.... They've already released at least four singles and they're all seriously fun and vibrant. Plus, the record features a guest spot from The Kills' Alison Mosshart.

Mini Mansions - Guy Walks Into A Bar...

Kaiser Chiefs - Duck

(July 26)

They've come a long way since 2005's Employment and Kaiser Chiefs' upcoming seventh album Duck represents that growth wonderfully. Singles Record Collection and People Know How to Love One Another show them at their most melodic and we're intrigued to hear more.

Kaiser Chiefs - Duck

Of Monsters and Men - Fever Dream

(July 26)

Fever Dream is the third album from this Icelandic indie-folk band and we have a feeling this is going to be very different from their previous outputs. They've apparently expanded on their acoustic aesthetic with an unpredictably brighter sound, and single Alligator shows them a lot more percussion-heavy which we are loving so far.

Of Monsters and Men - Fever Dream