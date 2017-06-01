James Corden is bringing 'The Late Late Show' to London for the very first time where none other than Ed Sheeran will be joining him for a hugely anticipated Carpool Karaoke session. The show will air next week on CBS with a host of exciting guests for the rest of the show.

Ed Sheeran performing on the 'Today' show

The British star will take along his famous acoustic guitar on a car journey with the London-born talk show host, where they'll sing along to some of 26-year-old Ed's greatest tunes from 'Castle on the Hill' to 'Sing' as we can see in the brief teaser for the episode.

It's not the first time Carpool Karaoke has been to London, however. Discounting the fact that it originated as a Red Nose Day sketch with the late George Michael in 2011, James took his talk show's most loved segment to the UK capital to meet Adele in 2016. That episode became the most viral video from a late night show since 2013 after reaching 42 million views in 5 days. It now stands at 159 million views.

James will also be joined by the likes of Tom Cruise, David Beckham, Emily Blunt, Kit Harington, Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Hudson on the UK edition of 'The Late Late Show', with his recent temporary co-host Harry Styles and Kings of Leon up there as musical guests.

Meanwhile, 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series' will come to air for all Apple Music subscribers from August 8th 2017, featuring a number of different stars joining together for a vehicular sing-a-long. While James Corden will be making appearances alongside Will Smith and LeBron James, other pairings include Miley Cyrus and her family, Shakira and Trevor Noah and 'Game of Thrones' stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams among others.

More: Ed Sheeran talks therapeutic songwriting

Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' episode will air on June 2nd 2017.