Ed Sheeran received an unusual gift when his Divide World Tour rolled in to Newcastle this week – a massive box of Greggs sausage rolls!

26 year old singer-songwriter Sheeran performed in the city at the Metro Radio Arena on Thursday (April 20th), and the enormous gift box was reportedly dropped off outside the 11,000-capacity venue after he had finished soundchecking in the late morning.

The box was decorated in order to resemble the artwork for Ed’s third studio album, Divide, but made up with sausage rolls instead – plus the word ‘divine’ replacing ‘divide’.

Ed Sheeran is currently touring the UK

Immediately, he took to Twitter to thank the company for their gift, saying: “@GreggsOfficial thanks for your gift. I ate 7 sausages rolls in a row and had to go to bed, I love you.”

A Greggs spokesperson told the Newcastle Chronicle: “We totally agree with Ed, sausage rolls really are just fantastic and we thought what better way to welcome him to the North East.”

Sheeran has been enthusiastic about Greggs on a number of occasions in the past, tweeting back in February that their sausage rolls were “Just Fantastic”. To reciprocate the glowing praise, the Newcastle-based company decided to add a little something special to his rider for the gig when it reached the city.

His third record is still sitting pretty at the top of the UK albums chart more than a month after it was released back in early March, having already sold 1.3 million copies.

Remarkably, thanks to the counting of streams of individual tracks, every single one of the 16 tracks from the record hit the Top 20 of the UK singles chart that same week – the first time that anything like this had ever happened.

