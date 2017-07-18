He gave us fair warning, but Ed Sheeran has finally decided to scrap his Twitter account altogether now after a stream of hate messages following his 'Game Of Thrones' cameo. There was barely enough screen time for him to have had a poor performance, but that didn't stop his biggest critics.

We have a feeling that Ed's brief spell as a singing soldier in season 7 of 'Game of Thrones' was meant to be a tongue-in-cheek moment for the series, but there were a lot of people out there who felt angry about his involvement in the episode 'Dragonstone'. As a result, he's shut down his Twitter account in a bid to stem the flow of hate.

His appearance involved singing along to a folk song in the woods with some other Lannister soldiers as Arya rides into their midst. 'It's a pretty song', says Arya. 'I've never heard it before.'

'It's a new one', says Ed, with a shadow of a smirk. As it happens, Ed's opportunity came about as a special surprise for star Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, because she is a huge fan of his music.

'We knew that Maisie was a big fan of Ed Sheeran and for years we've been trying to get him on the show so we can surprise Maisie', showrunner David Benioff told the Evening Standard. 'This year we finally did it.'

It's not even like this was Ed's first acting role. He appeared in five episodes of King Edward I drama 'The Bastard Executioner' in 2015 as the ruthless Sir Cormac. We're looking forward to seeing him in future period dramas; no doubt they are coming.

Earlier this year, Ed revealed that he would no longer be Tweeting from his account personally. 'I've actually come off Twitter completely. I can't read it', he told The Sun. 'I go on it and there's nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter's a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that's why I've come off it.'