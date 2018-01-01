Ed Sheeran comes across as a regular guy from Suffolk when he's not on stage with his guitar, but there are a few adorable quirks about him that not many people know about. From naming his guitars to how he got his scar, here's the things you didn't realise about Ed.

Ed Sheeran at the Jingle Ball

1. One of his songs samples Buffy - His song 'Afire Love' from his second album 'X' is one of his most tear-jerking tunes, and one that he wrote about his grandfather's struggle with Alzheimer's disease. But few realise that the track actually samples a song called 'Remembering Jenny' by Christophe Beck from the 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' soundtrack.

2. He loves cats - This is becoming less and less of a secret, especially since he dropped his 'Perfect' video in which he is seen adopting a stray kitten. He and his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn currently own two felines. Their names? Calippo and Dorito.

3. His uncle bought him his first guitar - Where would Ed be if his uncle hadn't gifted him with a guitar when he was in junior school? He taught himself from a very young age, and while we don't know what the model of his first guitar was, he generally favours Martin acoustics these days.

4. He's half Irish - His father is from an Irish Catholic family, so it shouldn't come as any surprise where his folk aesthetic comes from. He's hugely popular in Ireland, and showed his roots on this year's single 'Galway Girl', which featured the Irish folk band Beoga.

5. He used to have a stutter - His stammer developed at school, and he only overcame it through his love of music. Listening to Eminem encouraged him to learn to rap, and subsequently his speech problem began to fade. Now he does a lot of work helping other people with the condition and even made a speech at the 2015 American Stuttering Institute Gala.

6. He's related to Gordon Burns - The 75-year-old Northern Irish broadcaster is his second cousin, presumably on his father's side. He hosted a British game show called 'The Krypton Factor' from 1977 to 1995 and worked as an anchor on the BBC regional news program 'North West Tonight'.

7. His guitars have names - He previously revealed that he has a habit of naming his guitars, some of them being Lloyd, Felix, Cyril, Trevor, Keith, Nigel and James The Second. It's not a bad idea, given that the majority of his instruments look massively similar.

8. Princess Beatrice scarred his face... allegedly - Ed has had a bit of a nasty scar on his right cheek since the end of last year, and he confessed that he obtained it in the most bizarre way possible. According to him, at the Royal's home in Windsor, the Princess jokingly gave James Blunt a knighthood with a ceremonial sword, accidentally catching Ed's face as she lifted it over her head. James denies this story, insisting that it was all made up as a joke and that he actually cut himself while drunk. But we're not sure who to believe.

9. He loves New Zealand - He's apparently tried to contact officials about getting citizenship, and earlier this year, recieved a special video message from the country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. She encouraged him to hit her up if he decides to make the country his home in the future.

10. His songs have colours - Not only do all his guitars have names, but all his songs have corresponding colours too. 'All my songs have colours', he once said in an interview. ''You Need Me, I Don't Need You', for example, is aubergine.'