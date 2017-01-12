Ed Sheeran will release his new album on March 3.

The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker has announced he'll drop his forthcoming LP '÷' - his first since 2014's 'X' - in two months' time following his year-long hiatus but fans will be able to pre-order the exciting track collection at midnight on Thursday (12.01.17)

Taking to his Twitter account today, he said: ''÷ out 3rd March. Pre-order will go live at midnight in your country x (sic)''

Ed's announcement comes less than a week after he released his new singles 'Castle on the Hill' and 'Shape Of You', which went straight to number one and number two respectively in the UK, and he believes his new album is his best to date.

He said: ''First off, what a week! The reaction to my new singles has been absolutely mind-blowing and I can't thank you enough. ''My new album '÷' holds a very special place in my heart and I really believe this is my best work to date. I've been eager to get back and I couldn't be more excited for March 3rd.''

The 25-year-old singer has created the album artwork himself and even painted the cover himself.

Snow Patrol's frontman Gary Lightbody previously revealed to BANG Showbiz that he and Johnny had teamed up with Ed for his next record.

He said: ''We're writing again with Ed Sheeran and a lot of other guys as well.

''Ed is one of the best solo artists in the world. A guy that can stand on stage and be self-accompanying. A guy that can stand on stage at Wembley with just a guitar and loop pedal and have the crowd enraptured. He has a mighty skill, a mighty talent and an incredible voice.''