Ed Sheeran is continuing his epic comeback after a year’s hiatus with a newly confirmed performance at the BRIT Awards this month. The singer is currently occupying the first and second spots of the official top 40 chart for the fourth week in a row and will now showcase his songs at the February ceremony.

Ed Sheeran has been confirmed as a BRIT Award performer

Sheeran joins the 37th annual award line-up alongside Robbie Williams, Little Mix, Skepta, Emili Sande, Bruno Mars and The 1975.

It’s likely he will perform his two new songs, Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill and the star has even been given his own "divide" emoji by the event in honour of his latest album title.

Of this latest ceremony coup, BRIT Awards Chairman Jason Iley said: "Ed continues to be one of the most exciting, innovative artists in the world, constantly pushing boundaries with everything he does."

The Thinking Out Loud hitmaker is no stranger to the BRITS, having himself on Best Breakthrough Act in 2012.

The star tweeted: "I'll be performing at this year's @brits - got my own emoji as well #EdSheeranBRITs".

Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis have taken over the hosting duties after Michael Buble had to pull out following his young son, Noah’s battle with liver cancer.