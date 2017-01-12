Ed Sheeran performing the theme tune to 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' on acoustic guitar is probably one of the best things you will see all year. The singer gave the song a go during a visit to Capital FM, where he was doing the rounds promoting his brand new album 'Divide'.

Since 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' hit Netflix in December, we are willing to bet that half the world has been binge-watching this classic 90s sitcom non-stop. It's Will Smith at his best after all and you just don't get that sort of quality in comedy anymore. Thus, what better way to celebrate the return of this epic show than get this generation's greatest singer to pay tribute?

A fan called in on the Capital Evening Show yesterday (January 11th 2017) to propose that her two greatest passions were combined as one: Ed Sheeran and 'The Fresh Prince'. Presenter Roman Kemp was quick to reassure Ed that he didn't have to attempt the song if he didn't want to - I mean, the two styles hardly go together hand in hand. Or do they?

Ed certainly proved he could do anything with his voice and a few strings and made 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' sound like something he'd written himself. If you can watch it without smiling, you're lying.

Ed Sheeran is set to release his third studio album 'Divide' later this year through Atlantic, and has already released two singles from it to celebrate his return from his one year hiatus. 'Shape of You' and 'Castle on the Hill' are odes to flirting and to his hometown respectively, and between them have seen production from the likes of Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid, Steve Mac and Benny Blanco.

The singer is planning to embark on a tour this year, though he has insisted that he doesn't want to play any major stadiums. He's strictly limiting it to arenas and other smaller venues so he can ease back into performing gently. Dates are yet to be announced.