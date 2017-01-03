Ed Sheeran has been teasing his fans about the title of his forthcoming new album on social media, as well as providing possible clues about some of the lyrics with some cryptic Twitter posts.

Yesterday (January 2nd) the 25 year old singer suggested in a short gif video that his third album could be coming out this Friday, writing underneath in the caption that there would be an announcement or release on “6 January, 5am GMT”.

The micro-clip sees a ‘subtract’ sign turning into a ‘divide’ symbol and then a colon, seemingly confirming speculation that the new album would be called either ÷ or -, in keeping with the mathematical theme of his first two records + and x.

In a second post following on January 3rd, Sheeran shared another short clip, this time with the caption “When I was six year old I broke my leg…”. This could be a song title, possibly from a single that’s trailing the album’s release, or a lyric.

Either way, it’s sent his legions of fans into a frenzy, with his last new music coming over two and a half years ago.

6th January 5am GMT | midnight ET x pic.twitter.com/azkW2x2OBE — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 2, 2017

Sheeran made a return to social media in December, announcing at the end of his world tour about a year before that he would be “taking a break from my phone, emails and all social media for a while” because he had started “seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes”.

“The third album is on its way and is the best thing I have made thus far. See you all next autumn, and thank you for being amazing,” he added back then. If the teasing is true and new music is imminent, then it’s a little bit behind schedule.

