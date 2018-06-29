Ed Sheeran is reportedly the subject of yet another copyright infringement lawsuit, this time being sued for $100 million for allegedly using multiple musical components of Marvin Gaye’s classic ‘Let’s Get It On’ for his 2014 hit ‘Thinking Out Loud’.

A lawsuit filed in the Second US Circuit Court of Appeals in New York claims that the British star copied Gaye’s song’s “melody, rhythms, harmonies, drums, bassline, backing chorus, tempo, syncopation and looping” for his huge hit single released four years ago from his second album X.

‘Thinking Out Loud’ was an enormous worldwide success, reaching the top of the UK Singles Chart and no.2 in the US Billboard Hot 100, with its parent album selling more than 15 million copies.

Ed Sheeran is the subject of yet another copyright lawsuit

According to TMZ, the new lawsuit was filed by Structured Asset Sales, which owns part of the copyright of Gaye’s 1973 hit. Sheeran was hit by a similar lawsuit in 2016 by the daughter of songwriter Ed Townsend, who co-wrote ‘Let’s Get It On’ with Gaye and who died in 2003. The Suffolk-based singer has always denied allegations that he copied the work of others.

More: Ed Sheeran unveils his own legal docs in response to Tim McGraw song lawsuit

Sheeran was also sued earlier this year by songwriters Sean Carey and Beau Golden, who claimed he copied one of their melodies for the 2017 single he wrote for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, ‘The Rest of Our Life’.

And in 2014, the 27 year old singer was sued by two songwriters, Thomas Leonard and Martin Harrington, for copyright infringement for allegedly using identical sequences in his single ‘Photograph’ (also from the X album) from a 2009 track they wrote. That case was settled out of court, though the specifics of the settlement are not publicly disclosed.

The law in this area was blown wide open in March 2015 when the Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams track ‘Blurred Lines’ was found to have infringed the copyright of another Marvin Gaye track (‘Got To Give It Up’), despite only borrowing the ‘feel’ of the song. Gaye’s estate was therefore entitled to half the royalties of ‘Blurred Lines’.

More: The Year of the Plagiarist – artists accused of stealing music in the last 12 months