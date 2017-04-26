Ed Sheeran has silenced rumours he is quitting the music industry.

The flame-haired musician has taken to social media to speak out about claims he wants to end his career at the helm of the entertainment industry.

The 'A Team' hitmaker shared a link to a story about his rumoured departure, and he replied with the comment: ''Das Bollocks (sic).''

This news comes after reports the 26-year-old vocalist - who made his comeback earlier this year when he released two new singles 'Shape of You' and 'Castle On The Hill' from his 'Divide' album after taking a one-year hiatus - claimed he wanted to take a more permanent break because he felt he had achieved ''everything''.

Speaking previously a source told The Daily Star newspaper: ''Ed has pretty much achieved everything there is to achieve in music.

''He absolutely loves what he does and is riding the wave of his success at the moment, but at the same time he wants a more normal life.

''When or if he gets married he wants to put his wife and kids first and not his career. If that means going AWOL for years then so be it.''

However, Ed is currently on his UK tour, and will take to the stage at this year's Glastonbury Festival.