Ed Sheeran’s globe-conquering ubiquity goes on with the news that he’s scooped a third consecutive BMI London song of the year nomination, an award that recognises the most played song by British or European writers from the Broadcast Music Inc. catalogue across radio and television in America.

‘Shape of You’, the lead-off single from 2017’s multi-platinum third album Divide, has received the nomination this time around, following wins for ‘Thinking Out Loud’ in 2016 and ‘Love Yourself’, his duet with Justin Bieber, last year.

The 27 year old singer-songwriter faces competition from The Weeknd, Norwegian DJ Kygo and Selena Gomez, Russian producer Zedd and Alessia Cara, and former ‘X Factor’ winner James Arthur for the grand prize.

Ed Sheeran is looking to make it a hat-trick of BMI wins

A triumph this year would make it a hat-trick of BMI victories for Sheeran. The winner will be revealed during a ceremony at the Dorchester Hotel on October 1st, hosted by BMI president and chief executive Mike O'Neill.

Of course, Sheeran already has a host of Grammys, Brits, MTV and Ivor Novello awards to his name. Earlier this year, he was recently named the most played artist on UK radio, TV and in public of the last 12 months by music licensing company PPL, with ‘Shape of You’ being the most played track.

Also in 2018, he has made it on to the Sunday Times Rich List of the UK's wealthiest musicians, thanks to a hugely successful period which has seen his personal value rise to £80 million, up £52 million in just a year.

Other pop artists to be honoured at this year’s BMI Awards include One Direction star Liam Payne, veteran popsters Right Said Fred, rapper Tinie Tempah and singer Natasha Bedingfield.

