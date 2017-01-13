Ed Sheeran has made chart history with his two comeback singles, ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’.

‘Shape of You’ has entered the UK singles chart at number one, while ‘Castle On The Hill’ has taken the number two spot, a first for any artist. ‘Shape of You’ is Ed’s third number one single, following ‘Sing’ and ‘Thinking Out Loud’.

Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, Ed said: “I’m incredibly chuffed that they’ve gone straight in at Number 1 and 2 today. Both tracks mean a huge amount to me so it really is amazing to see them go to the top of the chart together on the first week. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the rest of the album in March!”

Ed’s comeback is the biggest for any artist since the record-breaking return of Adele in November 2015 when ‘Hello’ topped the singles chart with 332,000 combined sales. Ed has managed to rack up 421,000 combined sales across his two new releases over the past seven days.

Both ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Castle on the Hill’ have both also broken the previous one-week streaming record held Drake’s One Dance, which racked up 8.9 million plays in one week last summer.

‘Shape Of You’ managed a massive 13.4 million streams, while 'Castle on the Hill' had 11.07 million streams. Ed will release his third album ÷ (Divide) on March 3.