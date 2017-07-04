Poor Ed Sheeran's been having a really tough time since his Glastonbury appearance. He has faced so much criticism online that he has made the momentous decision of leaving social media altogether - at least for now. His fans will surely be disappointed, but the trolling is getting out of hand.

Ed Sheeran at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017

The 'Castle on the Hill' singer played a sensational set as the Sunday headliner at Glastonbury last month, but despite his popularity he has still received an influx of hateful abuse on Twitter. It started out with accusations that he was using a backing track throughout his performance rather than playing live (when he was actually using a loop pedal) and culminated in many telling him that he wasn't worthy of the Glasto slot in the first place.

'I've actually come off Twitter completely. I can't read it', he told The Sun. 'I go on it and there's nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter's a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that's why I've come off it.'

The negativity has gotten so bad that Ed is actually starting to doubt his own popularity amongst music lovers. 'The head-f*** for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much', he continued.

He also insists that he doesn't need Twitter to connect with people anyway. 'I have people like my dad who will have a conversation with me', he said. 'I don't have to have someone calling me a whatever.'

Of course, his Twitter account will still be in action, though he won't be generating the Tweets himself. Ed previously took himself off the site for precisely one year during his hiatus following the release of his album 'X'. He also confessed to James Corden during his Carpool Karaoke appearance that he doesn't even own a phone anymore because of the sort of attention he was getting.

'I'd wake up every morning and there'd be like 50 messages and none of them would say, 'Hey, how are you?', it would be like, 'Can I have this?', 'Can you lend me this?'', he said. 'And it was fine at the beginning but it just got really, really draining.'

Many celebrities have found themselves quitting Twitter over mean trolls. Lily Allen left in February after getting a barrage of nasty messages regarding the death of her baby son back in 2011. However, it wasn't too long before she was back, so hopefully Ed Sheeran will have a change of heart over the next few weeks too.