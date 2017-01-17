Ed Sheeran is ''very popular'' in Ireland, according to Una Healy.

The 25-year-old singer and songwriter - who recently returned from his one year hiatus with the launch of two new singles from his forthcoming album '÷' - has been credited as being a worldwide sensation by the 35-year-old singer, who has admitted her home island ''admires'' the 'A Team' hitmaker.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper about the flame-haired artist, The Saturdays band member said: ''I really admire him, he's a very inspirational songwriter to me and he has written some great Irish/folk ballads for the record, too.

''Obviously he is so popular all over the world but he is very popular in Ireland, everyone here really admires him.''

And Healy has admitted it would be a ''dream'' if she was to duet with Sheeran on a track in the future.

She explained: ''He wrote a lot with Amy [Wadge], who wrote my single too.

''It would be great to work with him, it would be a dream.''

Meanwhile, Sheeran has teamed up with Belfast-based band Beoga for a song on his new record, which he believes will ''explode'' in Ireland.

Speaking previously, he said: ''I've actually got a song on the new album which I think is really gonna explode in Ireland.

''It would be something to do with the county of Galway. I've got a trad band called Beoga, they're actually from Belfast.''