What do you do when you're a multi-millionaire and you can't decide on what massive property to buy? You get them all, of course! Ed Sheeran now has four houses in close proximity to each other within a quaint Suffolk village, which means he effectively owns an entire street.

The 26-year-old popstar has been investing his £40million fortune in the development of his own country estate in the area where he grew up, collecting a vast collection of properties for him and his fiancee Cherry Seaborn to enjoy.

He bought his first farmhouse with surrounding land for £895,000 in 2012 along with the 16th century Grade Two listed building next door to him at £450,000. In 2016 he picked up a nearby four-bedroom house at £925,000, and the following year he took up ownership of the bungalow at the end of his driveway for £525,000.

'Ed is a super guy and really friendly. He is just a down to earth Suffolk boy at heart - so who can blame him for wanting to settle down here? It is a lovely part of the world', a local told the Mail Online. 'He has bought all the properties next door. I guess it means that there is nobody to complain if he plays his music too loudly.'

According to the same publication, his empire doesn't stop at what you can see above ground, because he's allegedly in the process of building an 'underground man cave' with a music room and a cinema. He also has his very own pub converted from a barn, as well as a huge tree-house that's more like a tree-castle, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi and a very modern 'pod' room.

It's been a huge project for Ed in a legal sense because of the amount of planning permission he has had to seek given the nature of the wildlife that surrounds him and the aesthetic of the village itself. Needless to say, it seems everything's going his own way in the creation of 'Sheeran-ville'.