Returning to the small screen a little later than usual this year, hit fantasy series 'Game of Thrones' - based on the best-selling novel series 'A Song of Ice and Fire' by George R R Martin - will be going into its seventh season with a lot of questions to answer. Now with Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) on the Iron Throne (with nothing much left to lose), there are many different directions the series could go in.

This time round, the show is also breaking tradition with the amount of episodes it's bringing to fans, with just seven filmed rather than the usual 10. Jeremy Podeswa, Mark Mylod, Matt Shakman and Alan Taylor will be serving as directors for the seven episodes, with writers on each still to be confirmed.

What has been confirmed however is that hugely successful British pop star Ed Sheeran will be making a guest appearance at some point, bringing his musical talents to the medieval setting.

While appearing with Tom Green on The Hits Radio, Sheeran discussed his upcoming role on the fantasy series. It's a small part, but involves fan favourite character Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and of course, a little bit of music.

"I just do a scene with Maisie," he explained. "I sing a song and then she goes, 'oh, that's a nice song.'" Sheeran added that a highlight of filming was "taking a pee next to Kit Harington before I knew him, obviously being a big 'Game of Thrones' fan."

It's exciting to hear that Sheeran will be singing on the show, and now talk will of course turn to whether he's created some original music for the series, or if he'll be bringing one of his already-established tracks to the Seven Kingdoms. No matter which direction he goes in, it'll surely be one of the most-talked about moments in television this year.

'Game of Thrones' season 7 premieres on July 16 at 9pm on HBO in the US, and to Sky Atlantic in the UK on July 17.