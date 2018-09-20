Ed Sheeran has announced details of four massive outdoor gigs in the summer of 2019, to mark ‘homecomings’ in Ipswich and Leeds.

The 27 year old singer, who was born in Halifax in Yorkshire but raised in Suffolk, has recently completed a massive world tour that saw him perform four huge concerts at Wembley Stadium in London, in support of his most recent album Divide.

However, Sheeran’s not quite prepared to retreat from live scene entirely as he records new material, announcing on Thursday (September 20th) that he’ll be playing two outdoor gigs each in Ipswich and Leeds in August next year.

Ed Sheeran is to play four huge outdoor gigs in the UK in August 2019

Roundhay Park in Leeds will play host to a brace of concerts on August 16th and 17th, before he heads down to Suffolk for another pair of gigs at Ipswich’s Chantry Park on August 23rd and 24th.

Tickets are set to go on sale next Thursday (September 27th) at 10am, and can be bought here.

It’s all part of a newly announced 23-concert European leg of tour dates announced this week, which will see Sheeran go back out on the road yet again to plug 2017’s third album Divide, which by next August will have been out for over two and a half years.

However, Sheeran recently spoke to the BBC about the possibility of new music – which we might hear by August 2019 – and said that he’d like to take his sound in a slightly different direction. In doing so, he reflected on the making of his pre-massive fame collection EP No. 5 Collaborations Project, made in 2011 with the likes of Wiley, Devlin, JME and Sway.

“I would love to do something like that again”, he told the interviewer, describing the EP as “the most interesting project I think I’ve ever made”.

