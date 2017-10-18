Ed Sheeran has confirmed the news that his worldwide legions of fans will have been dreading – the bicycle crash he suffered over the weekend has meant that he will be cancelling some live gigs on his world tour.

The 26 year old singer suffered a nasty accident at the weekend in London when a car knocked him off his bike, causing him to break his right arm and fracture his wrist and elbow, meaning both of his arms are in slings. Obviously, it’s left him unable to play guitar, and fans with tickets for his tour dates have been nervously awaiting updates from the star

Sold-out concerts in five Asian cities over the coming month have been cancelled, as the Asian leg of his current world tour for multi-million-selling third album Divide is due to kick off on October 22nd.

Ed Sheeran has been forced to cancel some Asian tour dates after his accident

“A visit to my doctors confirmed fractures in my right wrist and left elbow that will leave me unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future,” he wrote to his fans on Instagram on Wednesday morning (October 18th).

“Sadly, this means that the following shows will not be able to go ahead as planned: Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong. I’m waiting to see how the healing progresses before we have to decide on shows beyond that. Please stay tuned for more details.”

After the affected dates, Sheeran has live engagements in a further eight cities including Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, but there’s no word yet on whether these will be cancelled too.

However, Sheeran’s management has previously expressed full confidence that the Australian leg of the tour, when it resumes in March 2018 after a break for the singer, will be going ahead.

Sheeran is well-known for performing entirely by himself on-stage, using just his guitar and a loop pedal to build up the layers of his songs.

“I don't feel like there's anything interesting or new about seeing a singer-songwriter with a band behind them,” he said earlier this year in an interview about his unusual style. “I don't feel like if I suddenly got a band, everyone would go, 'Wow!' - I actually feel it'd take away from me.”

