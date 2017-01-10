Ed Sheeran has reportedly accepted a fine of £100 and three points on his driving licence, after being caught speeding at 70 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone near his home in Suffolk last week.

The 25 year old star, on the comeback trail having just released two brand new singles from his upcoming third album, was caught driving 10 miles an hour over the limit near Framlingham in his Aston Martin DB9.

Ironically, it happened just a couple of days after the local constabulary criticised Sheeran for encouraging speeding and dangerous driving in one of the new songs. ‘Castle On the Hill’, which the singer described as a “love song for Suffolk”, features the lyrics “driving at 90 down those country lanes”.

Ed Sheeran was issued a speeding ticket last week

Sgt. Chris Harris, from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing, had responded by tweeting “please slow down”.

A report by The Sun quoted Sheeran as saying that his father was the person who found out about the offence. “My dad was the one that found out about it and I thought he’d go mental, but he was super chill,” he said.

“He knows the road and he knows that it gets a lot of people making the same mistake. It was a local road and they changed it from 70 to 60 the week before and I didn’t know.”

Sheeran’s new album, titled ‘Divide’, is set to be released in the next couple of months, although it doesn’t officially have a release date as yet. The new tracks, the second of which is called ‘Shape of You’, are set to make British chart history by debuting at numbers 1 and 2 this week. At the time of writing, they are outperforming the rest of the Top 40 combined.

