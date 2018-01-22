Ed Sheeran has been head over heels in love with his childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn for over two years now, and now they are finally sealing the deal by announcing their engagement. Of course, a lot of his female fans are now utterly heartbroken.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn pictured out and about

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter revealed the happy news via social media last week, alongside a photograph of himself with his arms around his smiling fiancee, kissing her on the cheek. It comes at the end of a tremendous year for Ed, professionally speaking.

'Got myself a fiancé just before new year', he wrote on Instagram. 'We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well.'

Now he, Cherry and their kitties Dorito and Calipo can be a proper family. But Ed has previously opened up about the possibility of having human children in the future; the only problem with that is, it could spell the end of his singing career.

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jan 20, 2018 at 5:49am PST

'My ambition is going to go to zero as soon as I have kids', he told The Star. 'I am going to be like, 'I do not really care anymore as I have another life to take care of. It is totally understandable because you have children and your ambition shifts to be like, 'I want to be a good father'.'

Indeed, he has supposedly been thinking a lot about his future in recent months. Given that he has already achieved so much in such a small space of time, he's struggling to find a new goal for his music career.

'I do not know what to do next', he continued. 'I feel like when you play a stadium you cannot play any bigger than that because what do you do? Sell 15 million albums? What do you do on your next album?'

However, there is still one more thing he'd like to achieve. 'My ambition next is a silly small ambition to write a country music song that goes to number one on country radio in America', he says. 'I know that is not like playing Wembley Stadium, but for me that is the next thing.'

Meanwhile, Ed and Cherry have been dating since July 2015 after reconnecting by chance. He even wrote his hit song 'Perfect' just for her. He has previously dated Nina Nesbitt, Athina Andrelos and Ellie Goulding.