Ed Sheeran says it is ''inevitable'' that he will collaborate with Drake ''at some point''.

The 27-year-old singer believes his and 31-year-old rapper's ''worlds have to meet'', but admits he has only met the 'In My Feelings' hitmaker a handful of times and doesn't even know if he feels the same way about working together.

He said: ''I feel like at some point, me and Drake need to do something, I feel like that has to happen at some point.

I mean, I've been on tour for god knows how long and he's been on tour for god knows how long and he's constantly releasing stuff. I just think at some point those two worlds have to meet, and I don't know how or what it sounds like, but I feel like it's inevitable ... I've only met him a couple of times. I don't even know if it's in the cards. I'd like to think he has the same mindset as me.''

Ed believes it would be ''interesting'' if he and Drake teamed up together, but he won't be too devastated if a collaboration doesn't ever happen.

When it was suggested there are ''a lot of similarities'' between him and Drake, Ed replied: ''Yeah, but then we're very different in a lot of ways, which I think would make for an interesting song.

''But it's one of these things. Like, if it doesn't happen, it's not going to be the end of my world -- but I just think it'd be interesting.''

However, Ed may have to wait for Drake to approach him for the duet, because he ''feels weird'' asking big-name stars ''to do things''.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he added: ''I always feel very f***ing weird asking people that I know who are famous to do things, because, I don't know ... it feels weird.

''The Biebers and the One Direction and the Taylors and the Beyoncés -- I want to be seen as an equal, I don't ever want handouts, so I don't feel comfortable going, 'Hey, can you do this?' ''