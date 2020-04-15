Ed Sheeran has reportedly donated over £1 million to charities in his local area.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker lives in Suffolk - where he was also raised - and is believed to have donated the whopping sum to a variety of local charities within the past week.

According to a source, the money has been divided between a string of good causes, including hospital wards in Ipswich, which are currently dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''It is a horrible time and Ed wants to do what he can to help.

''He has split a seven-figure sum between local charities to try to ease the strain on his local community. Ed is very involved in the area and knows that his donations will make a massive difference.

''They are extremely grateful.''

Ed, 29, is currently self-isolating at his home as the UK is on lockdown as a result of the health crisis.

And the chart-topping star is using his time at home to work on new music according to his pal Niall Horan, who said Ed has set himself the ''challenge'' of writing at least one song a day.

Speaking last week, Niall revealed: ''He was like, 'Yeah, I've kind of like set myself a challenge. I'm going to try and write song a day before lunch. If I can come out with one big song out of this quarantine period, then I've won'.

''I really agree with him. He's unbelievable in that he can do that.

''I mean, all of us are not that gifted, but I've come up with bits and pieces, like nice little verses and some good choruses and stuff.

''And if I can just record them in some shape or form or I come out with something half decent at the end of it, I'll be happy. But it's just something to kind of keep ticking over.''