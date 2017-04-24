Ed Sheeran has today hit back at reports suggesting that he is ready to quit music altogether in a search of “a more normal life” after his new world tour ends.

The 26 year old star tweeted “das b*****ks” in response to claims that he is considering giving up his music career in order to settle down with his girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, after the conclusion of his Divide World Tour in October 2017.

A source had told the Daily Star on Monday (April 24th): “Ed has pretty much achieved everything there is to achieve in music. He absolutely loves what he does and is riding the wave of his success at the moment, but at the same time he wants a more normal life.”

Ed Sheeran will not be quitting music after his Divide World Tour

The insider added that the gargantuan world tour and schedule of promotion surrounding his third studio album, Divide, meant that he had little to no time to dedicate to his love life, and that he’s increasingly ready to take the next step with Seaborn, who he has been dating since September 2015.

“When or if he gets married he wants to put his wife and kids first and not his career. If that means going AWOL for years then so be it,” the source claimed.

“The big test is if the relationship survives this album and the tour… When they got together Ed was on his year off but every day in his schedule for the next year is practically full.”

However, Sheeran took to Twitter to assure his loyal fans later on that day that the reports had no truth behind them.

2017 has already been a huge year for Sheeran, breaking chart records when Divide was released back in early March and with its lead single, ‘Shape of You’, still at the top of the UK charts after more than three months. It’s set to get even bigger, with a headline slot at Glastonbury Festival set for June this year alongside Radiohead and Foo Fighters.

