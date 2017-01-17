Ed Sheeran is back, but his return could have come sooner if it wasn’t for Donald Trump.

Speaking on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show Ed said he originally planned to drop ÷ (Divide) in November, but had to push back the release because of the ‘s*** storm of media’ that occurred after Trump’s win.

Ed Sheeran delayed his comeback after Donald Trump’s win

“The plan was to come in September and then the album was meant to come in November but the week the album was coming out was the week the presidential elections that was just a s*** storm of media and I was, like, obviously if I come out with a record then no one’s going to care,” Sheeran told Lowe.

More: Ed Sheeran Plays Two Invite-only Australia Shows In February

“Then the week after Bruno [Mars] came out, the week after The Weeknd came out and I was like…," he continued. Sheeran went on to say that releasing the album in 2017 was the best plan, as there were no other artists to compete with.

“It feels like a clean start this year though, like any time I've come out there’s always been, like another person,” he said. “Remember the first year I came out, being nominated for every award but then Adele was nominated for every award and I’d kind of turn up like ‘Uh, yeah.’"

More: Ed Sheeran Makes Chart History With 'Shape Of You' And 'Castle On The Hill'

“But this year it kind of feels like there’s no one there," he added. "I’m very, very confident in this year. This year is mine.” Sheeran’s comeback is already off to a hot start, having taking the number one and two spots in the singles chart last week with 'Shape Of You' and 'Castle On The Hill’.