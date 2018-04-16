Ed Sheeran could be expanding his slowly growing filmography with a forthcoming music comedy directed by Danny Boyle. There are already rumours that the movie is based around The Beatles, and there's even suggestions that it could be a musical. Little is known so far.

Ed Sheeran at the Brit Awards

After making his first tentative steps into the world of acting with cameos in 'Game of Thrones', 'Home And Away' and 'Bridget Jones's Baby', as well as a recurring role in 'The Bastard Executioner', the 27-year-old could be stretching his cinematic legs again in a new film directed by Boyle and written by Richard Curtis.

Reports suggest that the new movie has the working title of 'All You Need is Love', and it's all about a busker who wakes up and realises he's the only person on the planet who remembers The Beatles' music.

'Everything Ed touches turns to gold', a source told the Mail Online. 'He is the biggest hit-maker on the planet. If anyone can make a film about the Beatles songs even better musically, it's him.'

It appears to be an appropriate venture for the 'Shape of You' singer, who has not only made fans of Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr themselves, but also happens to be good friends with 'Love Actually' writer Richard Curtis. However, an insider did tell the Mail that he wouldn't actually be acting in the movie.

'Ed won't be acting, so much as helping with the music and making a performance cameo', they said. 'No one is suggesting the Beatles music needs any help, but as Ed is a talented producer he will be of help to Richard and Danny behind the scenes.'

The film is expected to star Lily James ('Downton Abbey'), Himesh Patel ('EastEnders') and Kate McKinnon ('Saturday Night Live'), with the likes of Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Matthew James Wilkinson and Bernie Bellew on the production team.