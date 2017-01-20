Ed Sheeran has seemingly confirmed the rumours that Princess Beatrice accidentally slashed his face with a sword while pretending to ‘knight’ James Blunt.

The story was first reported in November and so far Ed has stayed mum on the rumours. But while appearing on The Graham Norton Show, the singer spoke as much as he could about his royal accident.

Ed Sheeran has spoken about how he got his face scar

“I can’t talk about it,” Sheeran said when asked about the incident. “I don’t know what will happen if I do!” The 25-year-old then added he has "no idea" how that story "came out.”

"There weren’t a lot of people there that night,” he continued. “For two weeks after, I had a huge gash on my face and would tell people I fell and then suddenly, the story came out…the alleged story came out.

“I remember telling my dad about it and he didn’t believe me,” he added. “[He] said, ‘No, what really happened?’”

Sheeran now sports a scar on his face, but he seems to be embracing his new look. Speaking to iHeartRadio host Elvis Duran earlier this month he said: “I quite like the scar! I think it adds!”

“I started going under the radar when I first got big, then I got loads of tattoos and then everyone was like, ‘Okay, you’re definitely you because you have red hair and tattoos,’ so I started wearing hoodies and hats. Now I’ve got this face scar, there’s no not recognising me because it’s like, ‘You’ve got ginger hair, tattoos, and a face scar, it’s definitely you!’”