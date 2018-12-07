In response to the backlash his dress sense caused this week regarding his duet with Beyonce, Ed Sheeran is owning his sartorial choices with a brilliant riposte.

Last weekend, Sheeran performed with Beyonce at the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa. Bey, as is to be expected, chose a glamorous and eye-catching outfit for the performance of their duet ‘Perfect’ – but Sheeran looked like he’d just thrown together his outfit at the last minute.

It can’t have been entirely surprising, as Sheeran’s jeans, checked shirt and scruffy undershirt look is one that’s been his trademark throughout his eight-year career, but many objected to the total disconnect between Bey and Ed’s outfits and argued that it was reflective of double standards expected of male and female artists.

Ed Sheeran is a 27 year old man the fact we’ve enabled him to feel it’s ok to dress like this at all, let alone next to Beyoncé really boils my piss pic.twitter.com/Q6XqgTFuvQ — shon faye. (@shonfaye) 4 December 2018

27 year old Sheeran snapped back with a delicious response, deciding to inject a little humour into the controversy. After posting a screenshot of an article that said people were “angry” about what he wore during Sunday’s performance, the singer posted a picture of the black T-shirt he had sported to his Instagram Stories.

“Swipe up to ’get the look,” he wrote alongside the hashtag “#dresstoimpress.”

“Follow hoax1994 for more of my amazing fashion choices x,” he added mischievously.

It’s been a week since the Global Citizen Festival, held in South Africa to commemorate the centenary of Nelson Mandela’s birth, generated a ton of memes and articles about the discrepancy in wardrobes between Sheeran and Beyonce. However, if it weren’t for the conventional media attention, Sheeran may not have seen it at all, as he’s been off of social media for quite some time now.

“I’ve actually come off Twitter completely,” he said last year. ”I can’t read it. I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it.”

