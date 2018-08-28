Despite the fact that Ed Sheeran was very open about his engagement to Cherry Seaborn, it seems he's managed to wed her without anyone realising this year. In a recent interview, he seemed to sheepishly confirm their marriage having only been engaged since the New Year.

Ed Sheeran at Radio 1's Biggest Weekend

Asked if he had any details confirmed about the date and place of his wedding, the 27-year-old 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker simply continued grinning, shrugged, and slyly gestured towards the silver ring on his finger. He then blushed and laughed at the Access interviewer's complete surprise as he rushed to congratulate the star.

'I never really do anything too public anyway', said Ed, in response to how he managed to get away with a secret wedding despite being one of the world's best-selling music artists.

He and Cherry have been dating since July 2015; she's a childhood friend and a girl he used to go to high school with, and he ended up writing his smash hit 'Perfect' from his 'Divide' album about her. They live together with their cats on a sprawling country estate in Suffolk.

Earlier this year, Ed announced the engagement on social media with a photo of the couple and the caption: 'Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well.'

Secret weddings are a popular choice for big-time celebrities, and while it can be difficult arranging a wedding out of the public eye, among those who have managed it recently are Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer, Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski, RuPaul and Georges LeBar, Ellen Page and Emma Portner and Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. Sneaky!

Meanwhile, Ed is currently attached to an untitled movie project directed and written by Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis. He was also recently the subject of Murray Cummings' documentary 'Songwriter', released earlier this year.