The prizes for the artists of this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards were finally announced this weekend (March 11th 2018), with leading winners including Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers and Harry Styles. The show concluded the awards season for this first half of the year.

Ed Sheeran at 'Songwriter' premiere

Unsurprisingly, it was Ed Sheeran who took home Male Artist of the Year as well as Song of the Year for 'Shape of You', while his close pal Taylor Swift was given Female Artist.

The former One Direction boys certainly reigned this year, with Niall Horan winning Best New Pop Artist and his song 'Slow Hands' coming out on top in the Socially Voted Best Lyrics category, while fans also voted Harry Styles rendition of 'The Chain' as Best Cover Song and 'Sign Of The Times' as Best Music Video. Plus, Louis Tomlinson was also chosen as the Best Solo Breakout act.

Bruno Mars was another predictable winner with gongs for R&B Song ('That's What I Like') and R&B Artist, while The Chainsmokers won Best Collaboration for 'Something Just Like This' with Coldplay as well as Dance Artist of the Year. The smash hit 'Despacitio' won Luis Fonsi Latin Song of the Year as well as Latin Artist of the Year, and fans of BTS voted themselves as Best Fan Army (presented by Taco Bell) and them as Best Boy Band.

In the rock section, Portugal. The Man landed Alternative Rock Song of the Year for 'Feel It Still', though lost Alternative Rock Artist to Imagine Dragons. Judah & The Lion was named Best New Rock / Alternative Rock Artist, while Metallica won Rock Artist and Foo Fighters won Rock Song of the Year for 'Run'.

Country acts recognised this year were Sam Hunt for Country Song ('Body Like A Back Road'), Thomas Rhett as Country Artist of the Year and Luke Combs as Best New Country Artist.

More winners included Maroon 5 (Best Group), Kendrick Lamar (Hip-Hop Artist), Cardi B (Best New Hip-Hop Artist) and Khalid (Best New R&B Artist). 'Stay' by Zedd and Alessia Cara, and 'Wild Thoughts' by DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller landed Dance Song and Hip-Hop Song of the Year respectively.

The special iHeartRadio Icon Award was awarded to Bon Jovi while Camila Cabello was honored with the iHeartRadio Fan Girls Award and Chance the Rapper took home the Innovator Award.