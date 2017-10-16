Ed Sheeran had a lucky escape when he got knocked down by a car while out riding his bicycle in London last week, getting away with just a broken arm. Still, a break this bad could have a major impact on his forthcoming Asian tour dates.

Ed Sheeran performing live

No details regarding the accident have been released, apart from that fact that he was hit by a car while riding down a London street, according to The Mirror. But regardless of what happened, he plays the guitar right-handed, so we can't imagine a scenario where he'll be able to play on his next tour dates

'I've had a bit of a bicycle accident and I'm currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows', he said on Instagram, alongside an image of his right arm in a cast. 'Please stay tuned for further news.'

Ed is due to appear at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall on October 22nd 2017, followed by dates in Osaka, Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong, Manila, Jakarta, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Mumbai and finally Dubai where he'll play the Autism Rocks Arena on November 23rd.

Nevertheless, hopefully he should be fine to resume the rest of his tour dates next year, kicking off in Australia on March 2nd 2018 before returning to the UK and Ireland in May and June and embarking across the rest of Europe in July and August.

He's not the only major star who has been forced to cancel dates due to illness or injury recently; Marilyn Manson, Little Mix, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Aerosmith have all had to reschedule for various reasons.

It's also not the first time Ed has had to cancel a date this year either. He was meant to be performing at the Scottrade Center in St Louis on September 17th, but after a series of riots broke out in the streets, he was promptly taken off the bill for the safety of his fans.

'With the safety of the fans being of utmost concern, and after consulting with local officials, who could not fully commit to providing a sufficient amount of police and other city services support, we felt it was in everyone's best interest to cancel Sunday night's show', his touring partners said in a statement. 'While we regret to have had to come to this decision, we do look forward to returning to St. Louis as soon as Ed's schedule will allow in 2018.'