Ed Sheeran is set to embark on his first series of shows next month with some invite only radio events in Australia. He has already revealed that plans for a tour are on the way, but these will mark his first live shows since his comeback.

Ed Sheeran to play live shows in Australia

First, the 'Shape of You' singer will hit Melbourne on February 5th 2017 for a show with the Hit radio network. The exact location is currently top secret, though rumour has it that it will be a large outdoor space. Two days later he will perform at the Sydney Opera House for Nova's Red Room broadcast.

Fans can land tickets to the shows by tuning into the radio stations and winning invites, but if you don't manage to bag a spot at these two events then don't worry because with the singer's promoter Frontier Touring promoting these shows, it looks like he may be ready for a full tour later on in 2017.

He has already confirmed that plans for a tour are underway, but whether it will be a European tour or a worldwide venture remains to be seen. Plus, he has said that he doesn't want to play any large stadiums over the course of the year, limiting his performances to small venues and arenas.

More: Ed Sheeran plays 'The Fresh Prince' theme tune

Ed Sheeran will release his third studio album 'Divide' on March 3rd 2017, almost two months after the release of his first singles in a year 'Shape of You' and 'Castle on the Hill'. He's already made chart history with his new music. Both songs have opened at number one and number two respectively on the UK charts - his comeback has been the biggest since Adele in 2015 with her hit 'Hello'.

Sheeran will also join James Corden for a spot of 'Carpool Karaoke' on 'The Late Late Show' sometime in the year, though he has refused to reveal when.