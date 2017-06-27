Despite the fact that he has just completed an excellent closing set at Glastonbury Festival, Ed Sheeran has still found himself the victim of a whole load of criticism for it. Whether he's been accused of using a backing track, or simply not being Glasto material.

Ed Sheeran certainly doesn't deserve the amount of hate he's getting for his headline performance at Glastonbury 2017, but thankfully he appears to be taking it all in his stride. And, let's face it, it's hardly going to have a negative effect on his career.

Fans initially expressed disappointment that he didn't appear to be playing live on the Pyramid Stage last Sunday (June 25th 2017) despite being armed with his acoustic guitar. For those who are familiar with his live shows, however, it was obvious that he was using a loop pedal.

'Never thought I'd have to explain it, but everything I do in my live show is live, it's a loop station, not a backing track', the singer told his Twitter followers. 'Please google.'

Indeed, if you took the time to Google 'loop station', you'll discover that it is a piece of technology that allows a musician to record different sounds and play them (on a loop) in a live setting, so that it essentially sounds like a backing band.

It's testament to Ed's talent as an artist, but apparently not everyone appreciated it. Even after spectators Googled said method, they still had some pretty terrible things to say about his set. But really, we don't think he could've done better!

With a mixture of classic tracks from '+' and 'X', an excellent medley of 'Take It Back' with Stevie Wonder's 'Superstition' and Bill Withers' 'Ain't No Sunshine', as well as the employment of an awesome Irish band for his folk single 'Galway Girl', this was the closing set most Glasto-goers had been waiting for.