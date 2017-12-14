Ed Sheeran donned his Christmas jumper for a stunning appearance at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge where he performed a sensational cover of the festive classic 'Fairytale Of New York' alongside Anne-Marie and his favourite Irish folk group Beoga. Plus, a surprise ending that nobody seemed to expect.

Ed Sheeran at the Jingle Ball

It's a lot of people's favourite Christmas song, and while no-one will ever sing it better than the Pogues and Kirsty McColl, Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie and Beoga gave the tune a pretty good go with beautiful results.

Naturally, it was a clean version of the song, and to make it that much more innocent, Ed Sheeran did a smooth segue into 'Jingle Bells' in the final notes of the song. Given how Anne-Marie laughed and the smiles on the other musicians' faces, that was not a planned move, but they jammed along anyway and it couldn't have been more joyous.

It wasn't the first time Ed and Anne-Marie have jammed together either; earlier this year he provided guitar accompaniment for an acoustic rendition of her single 'Ciao Adios' while they were backstage at a show in Europe. She was supporting him on his 'Divide' world tour along with Ryan McMullan. Plus, Irish band Beoga also appeared on his single 'Galway Girl'

Named after J. P. Donleavy's 1973 novel of a similar name, 'Fairytale of New York' was written by the Pogues' founding members Jem Finer and Shane MacGowan and was first released as a single in 1987, featuring on their follow-up album 'If I Should Fall from Grace with God'. The video featured MacGowan pretending to play the piano, because he could not actually play any instrument.

More: Ed Sheeran honoured with an MBE

Since then, the song has sold more than 1.18 million copies in the UK and is the nation's most-played Christmas song of the 21st century. Surprisingly, though, it never reached number one in the charts.