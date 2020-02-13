Artist:
Song title: Stuck
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

It's been more than six years but Echosmith are finally back with their sophomore release 'Lonely Generation'. They released a number of singles last year, including a collaboration with Audien, but 'Stuck' is the latest. It comes alongside a rather exotic new video.

Echosmith - Stuck Video

