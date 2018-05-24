With their first new album in four years coming later this year, Echo And The Bunnymen have hit the road in a series of UK tour dates ahead of the Fall dates that they have just announced, kicking off in Edinburgh and wrapping at Bristol's St Phillips Gate on June 22nd.

Echo and the Bunnymen performing live

The Liverpool new wave band performed at Edinburgh's Usher Hall last night (May 23th 2018) and are set to play a homecoming show at Liverpool's Philharmonic Hall tomorrow night. They will also play at Birmingham's Symphony Hall, Manchester's Bridgewater Gall and Gateshead's Sage One for the rest of the month, before a very special Royal Albert Hall gig on June 1st.

Earlier this week, though, they announced that they would play a further eight dates in October, hitting major cities the likes of Dublin, Warrington, Cardiff, Reading, London, Northampton, Warwick and York. They've already managed to create controversy this month after they almost cancelled their Birmingham gig due to not wanting to miss watching Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Final.

'Both our fans and Liverpool FC are very close to our hearts and after much reflection we decided we couldn't play a show during the Champions League Final', they said in a statement. 'We would always want to give 100% when we play but in this instance our heads wouldn't have been in the right place.'

However, after noting the furious reaction of many of their fans, they decided not to reschedule the show after all. 'We've decided to reverse our decision to change the show date following our fans reaction to last night's announcement', they said on Twitter. 'Mac and Will are deeply upset about the situation and are really sorry for any unnecessary disappointment caused.'

To coincide with the new dates, Echo and the Bunnymen have just release a new version of their 1984 single 'Seven Seas', taken from their seminal album 'Ocean Rain'. This comes as they prepare to drop their thirteenth studio album 'The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon', which follows 2014's 'Meteorites'.

More: Echo and the Bunnymen released 'Ocean Rain' 34 years ago this month

'The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon' will be released on October 5th 2018 through BMG Records. Tickets for the new dates will go on sale on June 1st.

Tour Dates:

May

23 - EDINBURGH Usher Hall

25 - LIVERPOOL Philharmonic Hall

26 - BIRMINGHAM Symphony Hall

28 - MANCHESTER Bridgewater Hall

30 - GATESHEAD Sage One

June

1 - LONDON Royal Albert Hall

22 - BRISTOL St Phillips Gate

October

12 - DUBLIN Olympia

14 - WARRINGTON Parr Hall

15 - CARDIFF St Davids Hall

16 - READING Hexagon

18 - LONDON Palladium

20 - NORTHAMPTON Derngate

21 - WARWICK Arts Centre

22 - YORK Barbican