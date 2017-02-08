Step aside Disney, there's another live action fairytale hitting screens this week in the form of erotic thriller 'Fifty Shades Darker'. Of course, it's certainly not a suitable bedtime story (for children anyway), but the romantic journey of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele is rooted in traditional love stories.

E. L. James likens 'Fifty Shades Darker' to a fairytale

Asked at the premiere if she thought the film was a modern-day 'Cinderella' story, the author of the book trilogy E. L. James admitted it was. 'Completely', she said. 'For me it was one with 'Beauty and the Beast'. That was the thought in my head as it was unrolling. There is a 'Cinderella' element to it. It is a fairytale. A complete fairytale.'

The cast and crew even celebrated the screening of the movie with a Masquerade Ball at the world premiere in LA if you needed further convincing. Of course, bondage and sadomasochism never quite reached the Grimm stories, but the fiery relationship between the two starkly different characters - one a millionaire and one a student - is a familiar one, and when you throw a past acquaintance into the mix with an eye for vengeance, you're left with the promise of an explosive climax - and not the kind you were expecting.

'Fifty Shades Darker' is the eagerly anticipated follow-up to 2015's 'Fifty Shades of Grey', both of which are based on the original erotic novels by E. L. James. The new film sees the return of Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, while a new director takes the reins in the form of James Foley ('House of Cards', 'At Close Range'). Niall Leonard ('Wild at Heart', 'Wire In The Blood', 'Monarch Of The Glen') has written the screenplay, whlie E. L. James is an executive producer on the movie.

'Fifty Shades Darker' will be released in theatres on February 10th 2017.