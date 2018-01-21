Last year's Netflix original series '13 Reasons Why', based on the Jay Asher novel of the same name, became one of the biggest hits for the streaming service. Depicting the usually taboo topics of teenage suicide, rape, sexual assault, bullying and more, the show was controversial in its dealing with the subjects and faced the brunt of a lot of criticism, but was also lauded by many for being brave enough to approach such things.

Dylan Minnette behind-the-scenes on '13 Reasons Why' with Tom McCarthy

Telling the story of the young Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) who committed suicide at home after being subjected to all manner of abuse by her schoolmates, the show saw the character leave behind a series of tapes for those she thought had wronged her, and pushed her into the decision to take her life.

One of those people forced to listen to her tapes was Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette); a boy with whom Hannah had shared a brief romance, but somebody she couldn't commit to completely after all she had been through. With her story told and the entirety of Asher's novel completed on the small screen, fans wondered if a second season would come, or if the series would be a limited one.

Netflix confirmed they would be renewing the show for a second outing however, and now, Minnette is teasing just what we can expect from some of the series' upcoming scenes.

Speaking with Seventeen, the actor first explained why Hannah would still be a part of the overarching narrative in '13 Reasons Why' season 2, despite her suicide and reasons for it being fully told in the show's first season.

He said: "It would have been weird to end Hannah’s story in season one because we only heard very small tidbits of her life told by her. There’s a whole life that Hannah had, and there’s more we can learn about her. Overall, learning more about her is more important to the entire narrative."

Minnette also teased of what's to come: "We potentially could see more flashbacks with Clay and Hannah, but what I will say is that I think we learn pretty much almost everything we needed to know about what Clay and Hannah’s relationship was [in season one]. I think that’s pretty clear."

There could even be love in the air: "I can’t say too much, but Skye is still around and in the picture and there’s a chance that her and Clay could be friends or more. That’s something you’ll learn pretty quickly when the season starts."

With the future narrative of the series pretty much unknown at this point, it's going to be very interesting to see where everybody ends up in the new batch of episodes. We can't wait to see it all go down.

'13 Reasons Why' season 2 is expected to land on Netflix at some point in 2018. Season 1 is available to stream in its entirety now.