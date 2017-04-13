Dwayne Johnson has always loved a catchphrase, from his professional wrestling career as The Rock and now as Hobbs in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise. According to him, 'The Fate of the Furious' is just as chock full of memorable one liners that he just can't get enough of.

Dwayne Johnson at 'The Fate of the Furious' premiere

Hobbs is more wired up than ever in the eighth installment of the franchise as he sets out to take down a rogue Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) who appears to have abandoned his family for a seductive villainess named Cipher (Charlize Theron) who is hell bent on destruction.

'The bottom line is between myself, my producing partner Hiram Garcia and Chris Morgan, I just really love coming up with these lines from Hobbs', Dwayne Johnson confesses. 'Daddy's gotta go to work!', 'I am the cavalry!'. There's just so many, they go on and on and on. I always have the best time. It is literally one of the best times I have filming, over my entire career, what we're able to do with the character of Hobbs.'

Watch the trailer for 'The Fate of the Furious' here:

It has to be said these kind of lines don't get anywhere near to matching the notoriety of The Rock's 'If you smell what The Rock is cooking', 'Just bring it!' and the non verbal People's Eyebrow, but he's certainly boss at delivering them.

It's also a bold statement to make that it's one of the best times he's had in his career given just how busy he is right now. He's been announced to play Black Adam in the forthcoming DC Comics film of the same name as well as 'Shazam!'. He's also set to start shooting 'San Andreas 2', Shane Black superhero movie 'Doc Savage', 'Journey 3: From the Earth to the Moon' and the 'Big Trouble in Little China' reboot.

Meanwhile, he has two movies set for release later this year; 'Baywatch' and 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'. He's completed filming on Stephen Merchant's WWE comedy 'Fighting with My Family' and he's about to start shooting the sci-fi adventure 'Rampage' based on the video game and a China-based action thriller called 'Skyscraper'.

'The Fate of the Furious' will be released on April 14th 2017.