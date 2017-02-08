WWE Superstar Paige was born into a wrestling family, who were previously the subject of a Channel 4 documentary.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is stepping back into the ring to cameo as himself in a movie based on the life of WWE Superstar Paige.
Johnson will also executive produce the film, which is titled Fighting With My Family, and it will be written and directed by ‘The Office’ co-creator Stephen Merchant.
Dwayne Johnson will cameo in Fighting With My Family
Florence Pugh, who stars in Netflix series ‘Marcella’ and the upcoming Lady Macbeth, will be playingthe lead, alongside Jack Lowden, who will next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk.
Paige (real name Saraya-Jade Bevis) is the daughter of British wrestlers Ricky Night and Sweet Saraya and began her career working for her father’s small wrestling promotion in Norwich.
The film is based on Channel 4’s 2012 documentary, The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family, which told the story of Paige and her family in England, before she made it to the WWE.
The documentary followed the family as Paige and her brother Zac both receive the chance to audition for WWE and make their family’s dreams come true. However, through the process the siblings are tested both physically and mentally, as is their family bond.
Writing on Instagram Johnson said: “Years ago (2012) while shooting Fast & Furious in London, I was up at 3am (too much caffeine) and stumbled upon a documentary on a UK station about a local wrestling family and their daughter's unlikely journey into the global spotlight. That daughter, is current WWE Women's Superstar, Paige.”
Johnson himself is from a wrestling family, with his father Rocky Johnson and his grandfather Peter Maivia, both having been successful in-ring performers. "Paige and I both know what it's like to come from a wrestling family who's had it's good and hard times,” Johnson continued.
“Her and I have talked about this project for years now and we're all excited to bring her and her family's story to life.” Principal photography on the film is set to begin in Los Angeles and London later this month.
