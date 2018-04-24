Dwayne Johnson could not be more thrilled to welcome his third daughter Tiana Gia into the world this week, and posted the most heart-warming message about becoming a father yet again on social media. It was a similar sentiment to that which he posted following the birth of his first child with Lauren Hashian.

Dwayne Johnson at the premiere for 'Rampage'

The Rock and Lauren introduced their second child on Instagram this week; another girl, which means the former wrestler now has three daughters in total. He's certainly ready for the challenges that it will bring, and expressed his love for his new offspring with a beautiful photo.

'Skin to skin. Our mana', he captioned a shot of himself with baby Tiana lying against his enormous chest tattoo. 'Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama Lauren Hashian labored and delivered like a true rockstar.'

Dwayne explained that he was determined to play a key role in the delivery of his third baby and confessed that he now found it 'hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration' he has for his partner and fellow mothers. He also had a little bit of advice for expecting fathers.

'Word to the wise gentlemen, it's critical to be by your lady's head when she's delivering, being as supportive as you can... holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do', he said. 'But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless.'

He went on to write a message to Tiana, promising to 'love, protect, guide and make [her] laugh'.

'Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol' world, but being your dad will always be the one I'm most proud to wear', he continued. 'Oh and one more thing... you're gonna love rollin' in daddy's pick up truck.'

Hilariously, he did acknowledge how much of a handful a household full of oestrogen was going to be with the hashtag #ImInTROUBLE. Tiana does, after all, join a 2-year-old sister, Jasmine Lia, as well as a 16-year-old half-sister, Simone Alexandra, whose mother is Dwayne's ex-wife Dany Garcia.