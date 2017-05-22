Dwayne Johnson for President? That sounds like a good idea considering what politics is at the moment. The actor joked about running for office while hosting 'Saturday Night Live' for the fifth time last week, and even brought along Tom Hanks as his 'running mate'.

Dwayne Johnson at the 'Baywatch' premiere

It was the 'Baywatch' star's fifth time hosting 'Saturday Night Live' which meant that Alec Baldwin had the pleasure of introducing him into the 5-timers club (they have jackets!). While talking about Alec's infamous portrayal of Donald Trump, Dwayne opened up about his future plans.

'A lot of people have been telling me lately that I should run for President of the United States', Dwayne told Alec during his opening monologue. 'I gotta tell you, it's very flattering. But tonight I want to put this to rest and just say once and for all: I'm in! Starting tonight, I am running for President of the United States.'

Then he revealed just how was coming along for the ride. 'I've already chosen my running mate, he's also in the 5-timers club and, like me, he's very well-liked, he's charming, universally adored by pretty much every human alive', he continued, as Alec Baldwin began to tear up with joy before... 'Mr. Tom Hanks ladies and gentlemen!'

Poor Alec. And Tom is totally down for it too. 'Dwayne, I could not possibly... turn this down, I'm in, let's go!' He exclaimed. Dwayne went on to confess that he previously wouldn't have run for President because he was under-qualified, and yet now he worries that he's 'too qualified'.

'Dwayne, together we would get 100% of the vote', Tom assured. 'I would get the senior vote because I fought in World War II in, like, ten different movies.' Then Dwayne added: 'And I, of course, would get the minority vote because everyone just assumes that I'm, well, whatever they are.'

There have been a lot of rumours about Dwayne Johnson running for President in 2020, but after this it doesn't seem so likely anymore despite how preferable it sounds to the current situation.