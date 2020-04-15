Dwayne Johnson has teased ''villains, anti-heroes and heroes all across the board'' for 'Hobbs & Shaw 2'.

The 47-year-old actor - who reprised the role of Luke Hobbs opposite Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw for last year's 'Fast & Furious' spin-off - has given some details about the upcoming sequel.

Speaking on Instagram this week, he revealed: ''Chris Morgan, of course, will write again, Seven Bucks Productions will produce again.

''We created a lot of great characters, from Vanessa Kirby's character to Idris Elba, and Eiza Gonzalez. And now in this next instalment we have a few more surprises and great characters to create.

''Not characters that Hobbs can just kick the shit out of, because that's boring, but characters I think that you guys are gonna fall in love with. Villains, anti-heroes, and heroes all across the board.''

Last month, Johnson confirmed a follow-up to the action blockbuster was in the works.

He said at the time: ''We are developing now the next film, the next (Hobbs & Shaw) movie, and I'm pretty excited about it ... Just gotta figure out the creative right now, and the direction we're going to go.''

The Rock previously recalled how his mother, Ata Johnson, wept on the set of 'Hobbs & Shaw' as she heard her son speak in Samoan, the language of their family.

The former WWE star - who spent part of his childhood in Hawaii - said: ''It's the very first time in the history of Hollywood that the Samoan culture has ever been showcased on this scale, so it's a big deal.

''Within the scene, she never heard me speak in Samoan to this degree. She hears me speaking in Samoan, calling on our ancestors to give us strength ... I look over and she is crying so hard.

''When the scene was over, a really beautiful moment - all the boys, the guys that play my brothers in the movie, go over and gave her a hug.''