When somebody mentions Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, the majority of people would instantly think of his career within the World Wrestling Entertainment business, or the movie industry. Making waves and becoming one of the hottest properties in Hollywood, he's someone who is raking in the big bucks, and who many people would assume has had an easy time throughout his life. Of course, if you dig a little deeper, that's not the case at all.

Dwayne Johnson hopes to encourage others to be honest about their mental health

Johnson has never been afraid to open up about his tough past. Struggling with depression, and living with a mother who was also going through the motions, he'd seen more than most people would see in their lives whilst just a young adult.

Now, Johnson has been opening up once more, speaking about his own struggles and how he saw his mother attempt to take her own life aged just 15.

Speaking with the Express, the actor revealed: "Struggle and pain is real. I was devastated and depressed. I reached a point where I didn’t want to do a thing or go anywhere. I was crying constantly."

He would go on to reveal that he saved his mother from an attempted suicide, but added: "We both healed but we’ve always got to do our best to pay attention when other people are in pain. We have to help them through it and remind them they are not alone."

The actor then went onto his social media to thank fans who had reached out to him following the story breaking, saying that we all go through "the sludge" at times, as "depression never discriminates."

In talking about his own experiences, Johnson is doing a brilliant job of breaking down the stigma that still surrounds mental health - especially when it comes to men talking about their feelings. In the UK, suicide is the single biggest killer of men aged under 45, so seeing such a huge star being so honest can only ever be a good thing. Hopefully, it will encourage others who are struggling to do the same.

Dwayne's new movie 'Rampage' comes to cinemas across the UK on April 11, 2018.