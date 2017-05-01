Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is one of the hottest properties in the world of Hollywood today. Recently starring in 'The Fate of the Furious', aka 'Fast & Furious 8', and leading the upcoming 'Baywatch' big screen release alongside Zac Efron, he's had one of the busiest work schedules as of late, which shows no signs of slowing down.

One of his upcoming projects for example is a live action adaptation of the retro video game 'Rampage', which saw huge monsters such as a rat and a gorilla stomping through cities, destroying everything in their path without much of an explanation as to why. It sounds awful and, to be fair, the game wasn't anything special, but Johnson will be bringing the game to the big screen in any case.

Taking to his Instagram over the weekend, the actor discussed some of what we should expect when 'Rampage' hits movie theatres.

He wrote: "I head up an anti poaching unit out of Rwanda. My best friend is a rare albino gorilla named, George. Very bad people infect George, an alligator and a wolf with a serum. All three animals grow at an unprecedented rate. Their size, speed, agility and violent aggression is off the charts. They go on a deadly rampage and want to destroy the world. George not happy. Me not happy. When animals like you, they lick you. When they don't like you, they kill you. I will hunt down the bad people who did this to my best friend. And when I find them, I will not lick them.

"We have the best VFX monster making team (WETA) on the planet. Our actors and crew have been working very hard to raise the monster genre bar. As always, let's have some fun. Let's shoot."

The comments came alongside a picture of Johnson in physical training, with the actor of course in brilliant condition as he seems to have been for the majority of his life in the spotlight.

Everybody involved in 'Rampage' should be thankful to have Johnson on board, because his inclusion certainly means that interest amongst many has piqued in a film they usually would avoid at all costs.

'Rampage' is currently expected to hit cinemas across the UK on April 13, 2018.