In an era when total political outsiders can take the highest office in the land, many have reasoned that if Donald Trump can become president of the United States, why can’t somebody genuinely popular do the same, like Dwayne Johnson?

The 45 year old Fast and Furious star, nicknamed ‘The Rock’, stayed schtum when asked who he would be endorsing in last year’s presidential election, and The Washington Post suggested that he could be a considerable force if he ever decided to switch careers and run for political office.

Now, the actor has opened up in a new interview with GQ magazine that he does indeed have political aspirations, saying that a White House run was “a real possibility”.

President The Rock? Dwayne Johnson at the 'Furious 8' premiere

It was a solemn conversation for the magazine’s feature, journalist Caity Weaver noted, when the subject turned to politics. Johnson was asked why he declined to endorse either Trump or Hillary Clinton in last year’s controversial and heated presidential election.

“I feel like I'm in a position now where my word carries a lot of weight and influence, which of course is why they want the endorsement,” Johnson explained.

“But I also have a tremendous amount of respect for the process and felt like if I did share my political views publicly, a few things would happen — and these are all conversations I have with myself, in the gym at four o'clock in the morning — I felt like it would either (a) make people unhappy with the thought of whatever my political view was. And, also, it might sway an opinion, which I didn't want to do.”

More: Dwayne Johnson reveals ‘Rampage’ movie details

Taking care not to mention Trump specifically, he seemed to address the divisiveness that has characterised so much political discourse in the last few months.

“Personally, I feel that if I were president, poise would be important. Leadership would be important,” Johnson continued. “Taking responsibility for everybody. [If I didn't agree with someone] on something, I wouldn't shut them out. I would actually include them. The first thing we'd do is we'd come and sit down and we'd talk about it. It's hard to categorize right now how I think he's doing, other than to tell you how I would operate, what I would like to see.”

However, asked about the much-discussed travel ban, Johnson had a direct and immediate answer.

“I completely disagree with it. I believe in our national security to the core, but I don't believe in a ‘ban’ that bans immigrants. I believe in inclusion. Our country was built on that, and it continues to be made strong by that.”

More: Dwayne Johnson could be promoted to lead star in a ‘Fast and Furious’ spin-off movie