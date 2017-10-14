Back in 1995, Robin Williams and Kirsten Dunst led a stellar cast in 'Jumanji', where two kids found a magical board game and brought the dangerous world of the jungle it harboured straight into their real lives. Now, the franchise is set to make a comeback with an all new cast and premise, as Jumanji turns into a video game and the players are told, 'Welcome To The Jungle'.

Dwayne Johnson leads the new 'Jumanji' film, set for release in December

Once again, teenagers discover the game Jumanji, but in the new film, they'll find it on an old video game system. This time round however, instead of the world of Jumanji being brought to them, they will be literally drawn into the game's setting and become the adult avatars that they chose on the game's load-up screen.

Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Kevin Hart are the actors taking on those avatars, with Nick Jonas also set to star in a leading role.

Speaking from the set of the film with Screen Rant, Dwayne Johnson spoke about how the film has been influenced by old video games, explaining: "When I was 16 I would have loved to become whoever my favorite characters were. Especially video games. So there’s this really cool dynamic that I hope we pull off. As I’m in these fight scenes, because I’m like, a turbo geek with video games... I’m actually calling out the moves before I’m doing it. Like, you know how a lot of the times playing, it’s [gun noises, ducking]. If we do it right, it should be very funny."

Hopefully, what Johnson sees in the film will translate perfectly when the film hits the big screen. There's a lot of expectation riding on the movie and of course, a lot of trepidation because of the love that the original, which starred the late Robin Williams, has had.

Johnson's no stranger to reviving older franchises, but he'll be hoping for a better reception to this one than the critically-panned 'Baywatch' that was released earlier this year...

'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle' is slated for release on December 20, 2017.