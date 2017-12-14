It's been a long time coming, but Dwayne Johnson has finally received his well-deserved Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Of course, he made this special occasion a family affair by bringing along his youngest daughter Jasmine and his pregnant partner Lauren Hashian.

Dwayne Johnson with partner Lauren Hashian and daughter Jasmine at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Yesterday (December 13th 2017) Dwayne Johnson received the highest honour that the Hollywood Boulevard can afford, and he was brimming with pride over his family and the support they have given him, especially his partner Lauren.

'We were driving over here and she was like, 'Did you ever think this would be possible?' I said, 'No not at all, we were evicted when I was 15.' And now we're here and this is amazing', he told the crowd at the ceremony. 'We were evicted out of our one-bedroom apartment in Honolulu, Hawaii, we were forced to leave the island and here we are today.'

It marks the 2,624th Star on the Boulevard, and among the guests at the ceremony were his ex-wife Dany Garcia and his 'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle' co-star Jack Black.

He has plenty of other movies under his belt at the moment; his most recently completed movies are Brad Peyton's sci-fi adventure 'Rampage', the China-based thriller 'Skyscraper' and wrestling biopic 'Fighting with My Family'. He's also set to star in 'Jungle Cruise', 'The Janson Directive', 'Big Trouble in Little China', 'San Andreas 2', 'Black Adam', 'Doc Savage' and 'Journey 3: From the Earth to the Moon'.

But despite his busy life as an actor, he insists that it doesn't compromise his family life at all. 'It can all work together at the same time seamlessly in terms of your work and your career and your family', he told E!. 'One doesn't have to be sacrificed for the other.'

'So many fall into that pitfall', he added. 'I fell into the pitfall.'