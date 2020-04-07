Dwayne Johnson insisted he feels ''great and bullish'' about the 'Jungle Cruise' delay.

The 47-year-old actor - who stars in the upcoming Disney movie alongside Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall and Edgar Ramirez - has backed the decision to push the film back an entire year until 2021.

He wrote on Instagram: ''I feel great and bullish about this date as it gives us time for Disney to be fully operational in all their businesses - theme parks, hotels, cruise ships, but more importantly, it gives the world time to bounce back to living confidently, productively and joyously once again.

''Thank you, Disney leadership team. And thank you to all the fans worldwide. The movie will be worth the wait. Stay healthy, my friends.''

The Rock recently revealed he was desperately looking forward to life returning to normal, and opened up about the importance of ''emotional confidence''.

The Hollywood star - who has 177 million Instagram followers - said: ''That emotional confidence allows us to get our kids back to school [and] feeling good about that, allows us to get back to work [and] feeling good about that, allows our Disney employees [and] our Disney team members to get back to work, too, and spread that joy and happiness as they love doing and are so proud to do.''

'Jungle Cruise' was initially scheduled for release in July 2020 - but it's now been moved back to July 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He previously explained: ''We had some tremendous conversations with ourselves, Seven Bucks [Productions], [and] the Disney leadership team about making sure the parks are fully operational, that Disney cruise lines are fully operational, functional, sailing the oceans [and] delivering the joy to families all around the world as they love doing.