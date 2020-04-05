Hollywood actor DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON has taken to Instagram to reveal why 'Jungle Cruise' has been delayed until 2021.
DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON has taken to Instagram to reveal why 'Jungle Cruise' has been delayed again.
The 47-year-old actor stars in the upcoming adventure film - which is based on the Disney theme park attraction of the same name - alongside Emily Blunt, and Dwayne has taken to the photo-sharing platform to discuss the decision to delay its release amid the coronavirus pandemic.
He shared: ''We had some tremendous conversations with ourselves, Seven Bucks [Productions], [and] the Disney leadership team about making sure the parks are fully operational, that Disney cruise lines are fully operational, functional, sailing the oceans [and] delivering the joy to families all around the world as they love doing.
''But more importantly than that ... it was very important that everyone had emotional confidence not only here [in the United States] but also around the world.''
Dwayne also revealed he was desperately looking forward to life returning to normal.
Explaining what he meant by ''emotional confidence'', the Hollywood star - who has 177 million Instagram followers - continued: ''That emotional confidence allows us to get our kids back to school [and] feeling good about that, allows us to get back to work [and] feeling good about that, allows our Disney employees [and] our Disney team members to get back to work, too, and spread that joy and happiness as they love doing and are so proud to do.''
'Jungle Cruise' was initially scheduled for release in July 2020 - but it's now been moved back to July 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
